The Greenville ISD school board will tackle a heavy agenda Tuesday that includes voting on whether to call a bond election for $136.2 million in new facilities, adopting a new property tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year, and reviewing the latest STAAR test data.
The proposed bond election is for replacements of GISD's current LP Waters Early Childhood Center for an estimated cost of $31.1 million, and middle school for about $105.1 million. Both existing campuses are 72 years old, deteriorating, and are out of compliance with current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, Texas Education Agency (TEA) standards and updated building codes.
Corgan Architects is the architectural firm that GISD has been working with in the development of the proposed projects.
For LP Waters, the proposal is to build a new 500-student capacity early childhood center adjacent to the current campus and then demolish the current building for better parking and traffic circulation.
In addition to improving parking and traffic flow, cases made by Corgan for the existing LP Waters' demolition largely deal with safety due to the building's deteriorating foundation and the close proximity of its entrance to Lee Street, which make morning and afternoon pickup and drop-off difficult and potentially dangerous.
In the case of the middle school, GISD hopes to build a new 1,400-student capacity school on 24.5 acres of land near Hunt Regional Medical Center to the south of the hospital.
The proposed plans for the middle school also include moving sixth-graders to the new campus and having the current Travis Elementary School/Sixth Grade Center (T6) switched back to being just an elementary school. That way, GISD could redistrict the elementary schools to reduce crowding on those campuses.
Also in regard to the proposed new middle school, its planned location (which nestles against existing neighborhoods to the south of Ridgecrest Road and to the west of Sayle Street) is just east of a future housing development off of Old Dallas Highway, so construction will require coordination with housing developers.
For the last three months, Greenville ISD and Corgan have been hosting monthly community “visioning meetings” to gather input from residents on the proposed projects before considering calling an election. This attempt at a facility improvement bond followed the failure of the district's previous $169.4 million proposed plan, which was rejected by voters in May.
In addition to possibly calling a bond election, GISD's trustees also plan to consider a property tax rate for 2022-23 at Tuesday's meeting. Set at $1.103 per $100 valuation, the proposed new tax rate is 1.74 cents lower (for every $100 that a property is worth) than the district's current rate, which is $1.12.
Even though the proposed new property tax rate is a decrease compared to the current rate, many Greenville residents may still see an increase in the amount in taxes they owe due to skyrocketing property values. For example, the median appraised value for a home increased by nearly 30% between the 2020-21 fiscal year and 2021-22.
In addition to the proposed bond election and adopting a property tax rate, the board also plans to look over the district's STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) and EOC (End of Course) test data.
In June and July, TEA released scores from both state exams, which were taken in May.
When the EOC data was posted on TEA's website on June 23, Greenville's students, overall, showed gradual improvement as they and their teachers worked to recover from a year and a half of disruptions from COVID-19. The tests were taken in five core subject areas: Algebra I, English I, English II, Biology and U.S. History.
Out of all of those subjects, Algebra I was the one that seems to have been hit the hardest by the pandemic. However, there was still improvement compared to the previous school year.
Out of GISD's students who took the EOC for Algebra I in Spring 2022, 23% met grade level (answered at least 62% of the questions correctly). Although still a low number, it was a 7% improvement compared to Spring 2021. But, the score was still 19% lower than it was in Spring 2019, the last pre-COVID year.
When TEA posted STAAR test data on third-eighth graders a few weeks after the EOC results, Greenville ISD's fifth and eighth-grade reading and math teachers, in particular, received some encouraging news. Their students not only showed improvement compared to the previous year, but they also surpassed their last pre-COVID scores from 2019.
For example, in the case of fifth-grade reading, only 4% of the students who took the STAAR in Spring 2019 “met grade level.” After concerted efforts by teachers to regain ground after disruptions from the pandemic, 2021's fifth-graders met grade level in reading at a rate of 23%. Then, this past May, that percentage nearly doubled to 43% of GISD's fifth-graders meeting grade level in reading on the STAAR test.
Those who would like to see the GISD School Board's full agenda for Tuesday can view it online at https://bit.ly/3dl9bub.
