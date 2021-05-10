Women swooned over matinee idol John Boles, who appeared as a handsome suave lover on the silver screen with the most glamorous ladies in Hollywood — his mentor Gloria Swanson, Claire Trevor, Joan Bennett, Lupe Velez, Ida Lupino, Margaret Sullavan, Dixie Lee (Mrs. Bing Crosby), Gloria Stuart (who came out of retirement for “Titanic” in 1997), Loretta Young, Rosalind Russell in the well-reviewed “Craig’s Wife,’ Irene Dunne (who costarred with Boles in “Back Street” and “The Age of Innocence”) and iconic actress Barbara Stanwyck in “A Message to Garcia” and “Stella Dallas.”
Boles’ most famous leading lady, Shirley Temple, was dubbed “Little Miss Miracle” by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Temple and Boles appeared in “Stand Up and Cheer,” “Curly Top” and “The Littlest Rebel.”
Boles played in more than 50 movies beginning in silent features during 1924. He performed in every genre—adventure, drama, comedies, musicals, period pieces and the quintessential horror tale, “Frankenstein,” in 1931.
John Love Boles was born in Greenville on Oct. 27, 1895. His father was a banker, who expected his son to become a doctor. In keeping with his father’s wishes, young Boles graduated from the University of Texas in 1917 with plans to attend medical school. But when Boles was given a chance to sing at the King Opera House in Greenville, his medical school notions changed.
The late drama professor at Texas A&M University-Commerce Dr. John Hanners wrote a paper titled “John Boles: Greenville’s Own Matinee Idol,” which described the turning point for Boles.
“A chance encounter at the King Opera House changed his life. Always a strong singer with a supple and mellifluous tenor voice, he performed as a ‘local hire’ with a touring opera company at the King’s. The show’s producer convinced him to seek a stage career.”
Instead of making the leap into show business, Boles went to war. During World War I, he served in the American Expeditionary Force’s Criminal Investigative Division. After the Armistice in 1919, Boles returned for a time to Greenville with his wife, the former Marcelite Dobbs.
They left Texas for upstate New York where Boles studied with renowned voice coach Oscar Seagle. He also studied in France with tenor Jean de Reszke.
At the age of 28 in 1923, Boles’ career took off. He garnered the lead role in the Broadway musical “Little Jesse James” with future movie star Miriam Hopkins. Then in 1924, the singer/actor’s run of luck continued when he appeared in the filmed-in-New York comedy “So This Is Marriage.”
After he remained in New York for several more shows and another film, he traveled west in 1927 to what would someday be known as “LaLaLand” at the behest of Gloria Swanson, who cast him in her feature “The Love of Sunya.”
Boles’ initial movies had been silent, but “talkies” emerged in 1929, and the guy from Greenville got to star in the dual roles of the Red Shadow and Pierre Birbeau in Warner Brothers Moroccan desert operetta “The Desert Song.”
The musical even included some Technicolor sequences and made the huge sum of $3 million at the box office. A year later, Boles appeared in “Song of the West,” another Warner Brothers sound feature, which was totally filmed in Technicolor.
With the popularity of sound movie musicals, Boles was praised as a singer as well as an actor. He introduced “It Happened in Monterey” accompanied by the Paul Whiteman Orchestra in “The King of Jazz” (1930).
Costarring again with Swanson in “Music in the Air” (1934), Boles got to work with A-list composers, Oscar Hammerstein and Jerome Kern, and gifted screen writer Billy Wilder (who was nominated for 21 Academy Awards and won six).
While continuing to make four or more features a year, Boles signed a recording contract with RCA. He and Marcelite had two daughters, Frances Marcelita and Janet.
Many of Boles’ dramas came out during the “Pre-Code era,” referring to the years before the censorship of the Motion Picture Production Code, usually known as the Hays Code, which was enforced beginning in 1934.
Before censorship, romantic and sexual relationships between non-married couples were shown onscreen. In addition, movies presented nudity, intense violence, prostitution, homosexuality, infidelity, drug use and risqué language.
During the Pre-Code era, Boles appeared in what were known as “weepies” (aka “tear jerkers”) such as the melodrama “Back Street” in which his character, married man Walter Sahel, engaged in a 25-year-long affair with Ray Schmidt (Dunne). As females flocked to the daytime screenings of “weepies,” they became devoted fans of the good- looking, flawed but irresistible Sahel, and Boles earned the title of matinee idol.
Perhaps best remembered for his Depression Era movies such as “Curly Top” (1935) with “America’s Sweetheart” Temple, the singer/actor portrays songwriter Edward Morgan, who performs “It’s All So New to Me” and then sings “Curly Top” as 7-year-old orphan Elizabeth Blair (Temple) famously tap dances on the grand piano.
In director James Whale’s renowned film classic “Frankenstein,” which was based on Mary Shelley’s novel, Victor Moritz (Boles) tries to stop deranged Dr. Henry Frankenstein’s (Colin Clive) experiment to create a human.
In 1943, Boles starred as Whitelaw Savory on Broadway in “One Touch of Venus,” a tremendously successful musical comedy with fellow Texan Mary Martin as Venus.
Usually clad in a dinner jacket or tuxedo as he played the sophisticated man of the world in a slew motion pictures, the Greenville native and versatile leading man also portrayed a cowboy, a sheik, various soldiers as well as a soldier of fortune.
When his career waned, Boles returned to Texas and went into the oil business. He died in San Angelo in 1969 at the age of 73. He is entombed in Westwood Memorial Park in Los Angeles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.