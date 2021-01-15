UPDATE 2:31 p.m. A second suspect charged in connection with the casewas arrested alongside Bohme.
A Royse City woman sought in connection with a reported homicide in Greenville, has been taken into custody.
A warrant on a charge of murder had been issued for Lauren Brooke Bohme, 18, of Royse City involving the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville.
Bohme was reported captured overnight in Colorado by the United States Marshal’s Service, according to a representative with Todd Shapiro with The Shapiro Law Firm, which has been Bohme’s attorney since her arrest on drug possession charges in Royse City in November 2019.
A warrant for aggravated assault was filed against Damien Christian Osborn, an 18-year-old white male, in relation to this case. Osborn was also arrested alongside Bohme.
No additional details were immediately available.
Greenville Police Department officers were dispatched at around 12:15 a.m. Sept. 30 to an aggravated assault in the 4200 block of King Street in Greenville. Rincon was hospitalized due to his injuries, but was reported to have died on the night of Nov. 23.
Warants have also been issued for Bohme concerning her arrest in November 2019 by the Royse City Police Department. Bohme was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, had an attorney appointed to represent her on the charges and was released on a total of $35,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.