The body of a University Park Police Department officer, who was reported missing on Lake Tawakoni on Wednesday morning, was discovered on the lake Thursday.
The department issued a statement indicating the body of Sergeant Robert Ramsey, a 12-year veteran of the department was recovered from Lake Tawakoni about 11:20 a.m. Thursday. Ramsey was reported missing 24 hours earlier after he was late arriving home after duck hunting.
The department said it appeared Ramsey had been launching his boat at the lake’s public boat ramp and the craft was found drifting later in the day. The circumstances of how Ramsey ended up in the water were unknown as of press time Thursday.
Searches were conducted by the Texas State Game Wardens and West Tawakoni Police Department.
University Park Police Department Chief Greg Spradlin said, “Since joining us in 2008, Sergeant Ramsey was a highly valued member of the University Park Police Department. He was a credit to our profession and a true community servant. A former School Resource Officer at Highland Park High School and skilled in firearms, he was the department’s firearms and defensive tactics instructor. Nominated by his colleagues, in 2018 Robert was named City Employee of the Year.”
He continued, “I have known and worked with Robert since the 1990s when we worked together on joint assignments in the twin cities of Texarkana. An avid hunter, Robert loved the outdoors. I would ask you to keep Robert and his family, his friends and fellow officers in your thoughts and prayers. UPPD has already received condolences from partner law enforcement agencies. The support shown is very much appreciated by me and the men and women of UPPD.”
