The legacy of the “King of Western Swing” will return to downtown Greenville this fall during the eighth annual Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and Contest.
The dates for this year’s festival have been scheduled Nov. 4-5. Details of the event have not yet been released, but in previous years the festival has included both free concerts and ticketed performances at multiple locations throughout the downtown area.
Wills was inducted into the County Music Hall of Fame in 1968, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 ,and he received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007 for his significant contributions to American music from the 1930s to the 1960s.
Additional information is available at www.bobwillsfiddlefest.com.
