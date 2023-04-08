One of the most visible symbols of Texas, bluebonnets, are showing up along Hunt County roadways, mixed with other wildflowers, even as the state prepares to celebrate its independence with fireworks.
Wide swaths of bluebonnet bouquets have sprung up along the medians of Interstate 30 in Greenville. The Texas Department of Transportation notes that in general, the first flowers open about March 15 in the southern part of the state, and in the more northern reaches, the first flowers may not show before May 1. The length of the flowering period is about a month.
Meanwhile, Hunt County residents will soon be able to begin purchasing fireworks to commemorate the final battle of the Texas Revolution, known as San Jacinto Day.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted in February to renew a proclamation annually authorizing additional dates for fireworks sales in celebration of Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day and Memorial Day.
The sales begin April 16 and continue through midnight April 21, which is the official designation of San Jacinto Day.
A state law adopted in 2015, which went into effect in 2016, allows individual counties to decide whether to permit retail sales of fireworks, by permit holders, to the public in celebration of Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day and Memorial Day.
San Jacinto Day is the celebration of the Battle of San Jacinto on April 21, 1836. It was the final battle of the Texas Revolution where Texas won its independence from Mexico.
But it doesn’t mean everyone in the county will be able to legally shoot off fireworks.
The use of all fireworks are prohibited inside all of the incorporated cities in Hunt County, but they are allowed in the unincorporated areas. Violators can be cited to appear in court and face fines for each offense.
