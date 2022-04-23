After watching a news segment on how the war in Ukraine was impacting school kids, a separate group of school kids half a world away decided to help.
“It’s not really fair what’s happening to them,” said Bland ninth-grader Danielle Gould.
“It’s really not,” classmate Tyler Young said in agreement.
Gould and Young are among the 10 students in teacher Allan Folsom’s Principles of Government class who decided to do more than shake their heads at the tragic circumstances befalling school children in Ukraine. Millions have been uprooted from their schools and homes, forced to flee a brutal war unleashed against Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
As part of their exploration of current events, the Bland ISD ninth-graders watched a CNN10 broadcast tailored to younger audiences. For the Bland students, the war in Ukraine and its impact on school kids hit a nerve.
“That day, you could really tell the kids were affected by this, because all of a sudden war applied to people their age, to their demographic,” said Folsom.
The ninth-graders appealed to Folsom, asking what they could do to comfort fellow students in that war-torn country.
Folsom ended up guiding them through a problem-solving process. They initially thought of enlisting the help of a fundraising company, but the company would take too big a cut. They thought about staging an ice cream social or a kiss a pig event. Then a collective light bulb went off in the classroom.
“Eventually, they decided that they wanted get the biggest bang for their buck, so they basically said we’re going to do a pie in the face (contest),” said Folsom, who added that the students’ parents supplied the pies.
On the day of the event, students placed money in a coffee can designated for a specific teacher -- the one they most wanted to see get a pie in the face.
The top high school earners were Folsom and teacher Rene Hillgartner, so the two sat in the gymnasium and took pies in the face.
“I can still taste the chocolate cream,” joked Folsom.
Bland has a high school enrollment of 229, and the class set a goal of $300. They ended up raising $500.
The students were insistent that all $500 go toward caring for kids in Ukraine. They examined various charities and did their leg work. They eventually selected a humanitarian aid charity called Samaritan’s Purse.
“They assured us that the money would be earmarked for Ukraine school kids, so we’re going to send that money to Samaritan’s Purse,” said Folsum.
Bland High School Principal Dustin Evans said of Folsom’s Principles of Government class: "At Bland, part of the mission of all teachers and administration is to not only develop our students academically but to build character and respect for others. We are very, very proud of these young people."
That sentiment is echoed by Folsom, who said he felt privileged to see his students’ ability to relate to current events and empathize with kids thousands of miles away. The students, he said, initiated, planned and executed the fundraiser. Each of them received an A for their role.
“I was so proud of this group; they’re such good kids,” he said.
As for the ongoing story in Ukraine, the class intends to follow developments there and hope for a peaceful resolution.
Said Folsom: “We’re invested now.”
