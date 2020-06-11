A protest march and rally in support of racial justice is scheduled in Quinlan tonight.
“The whole thing is based on the Black Lives Matter movement,” said co-organizer Joselyn Romero, who explained the event was designed to help offer a voice for residents of the area.
“A lot of people are afraid to speak their mind in that town,” Romero said. “You can speak your mind, even in a small, ultra-conservative town like Quinlan.”
The “Black Lives Matter March For Justice” is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the headquarters of the Quinlan Police Department, 104 E. Main St. in Quinlan.
Quinlan City Administrator John Adel said he had spoken with Romero on Thursday about the event.
“They said we should expect a peaceful event and we don’t anticipate any problems,” Adel said.
Romero said the plan was to have a few speakers address the crowd, with the group then marching to the McDonald’s at 8840 State Highway 34 South.
“And we will protest there for about 20 or 30 minutes and then return back to the police department,” Romero said.
Romero lives in Greenville, but grew up in Quinlan and said the event is also designed to address allegations of police brutality and racism in the Quinlan area and is also in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Romero said the rally and march is expected to draw about 20 people.
“I’m hoping the numbers are way higher than that,” she said. “We are open to anyone that does want to speak.”
