Friends and family members of the late Jonathan Price gathered in Wolfe City on Saturday to honor his memory and celebrate his life.
His sister, Raylisa Price, said the event at the Wolfe City Park was to have a chance for everyone to unwind from the circumstances of the previous two years and “we’re just really laying back and remembering Jonathan on his birthday.”
Price’s 32nd birthday would have been Thursday, Nov. 3. He died the night of Oct. 3, 2020 when he was shot four times by rookie police officer Shaun Lucas, who was later dismissed from the Wolfe City Police Department. Price was unarmed when he was shot to death.
Jurors found Shaun Lucas not guilty in late September on a charge of murder.
An athletic facility at Price’s alma mater is also being dedicated in his honor. The Wolfe City Independent School District recently voted to officially name the facility next to the football stadium as the Jonathan Price Fieldhouse.
The formal dedication for the field house is expected in mid-February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.