About $5,000 was raised by Bikers Against Addiction on Saturday to help make Christmas a little brighter for children whose parents are dealing with addiction.
Led by the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, more than 60 motorcyclists and other motorists gathered at Smokehouse & Market (formerly Johnson Street Smokehouse) in Greenville Saturday morning to take part in a “tricycle run,” in which the convoy headed south on Wesley Street and continued into Quinlan and eventually to West Tawakoni. While riding, they were greeted by members of the community who had tricycles, bicycles, scooters, skateboards and cash ready to donate to the cause.
Soon, Bikers Against Addiction plans to take the riding toys to multiple service organizations – such as Hunt County Kids, Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center and Nexus Recovery Center – who will manage the distributions to children of addiction.
“We buy and/or collect new tricycles, bicycles, scooters and other riding toys each year for children whose moms are in recovery,” said Jessica Shaw, who founded Bikers Against Addiction in 2016. “Those women can’t deal with buying Christmas gifts because they’re busy trying to get better so that they can get back to their kids.”
In addition to the cash donations, the group loaded up about 25 bikes, skateboards and scooters onto a van that was part of their caravan Saturday.
“When we rode down Wesley Street, people were excited and cheering for us, and a few businesses in Greenville like KFC, Kay Jewelers, Nutrition Fit, Chase Bank and Lone Star Martial Arts were wonderful and had riding toys ready to donate,” Shaw said.
In addition to businesses that made donations during the tricycle run, other donations have made to the organization both before and since the run. They include Quinlan businesses: AT&T, Dave’s Heat and Air, Walmart, Dark SEC Gallery Tattoos and Piercings, and Las Morenas Mexican Restaurant.
