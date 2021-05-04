By Brad Kellar
Herald-Banner Staff
Greenville voters selected their new mayor and one new city council member, may have to wait a little while longer before making a final decision on another representative on the council.
After the final unofficial final vote totals came in for the city of Greenville municipal election, Jerry Ransom was reported to have claimed the race for mayor, receiving 1,064 votes (67.47%) to Cedric Dean’s 513 votes (32.53%).
Ransom expressed appreciation for the voter’s support and thanked Dean for a good contest.
“I think the city has a lot of challenges, but we have a lot of opportunities too,” Ransom said, noting how he anticipates the city’s population to top 30,000 people in the upcoming Census.
“I’m excited about the street bond, that’s going to help us out a lot,” Ransom said.
Proposition A, the $50 million bond proposal, passed with more than 80% of the vote.
It was the second road construction bond passed by Greenville voters in about seven months. It was Ransom who championed the proposition, and who helped finance the campaign by donating $10,000 to it.
In the Place 1 race, Terry Thomas received 354 votes (49.24%) to Brian Hudgeons’ 188 votes (26.15%) and Ramon Rodriguez’s 177 votes (24.62%). The contest is expected to move to a June 12 runoff between Thomas and Hudgeons, as none of the candidates finished with more than 50 percent of the vote.
In early voting, Thomas had garnered 56% of the vote, but Hudgeons garnered strong support on election day.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash said her office was awaiting confirmations from the various agencies conducting elections Saturday before announcing which, if any, would be included on a June 12 runoff ballot.
The Place 6 race was won by Kenneth D. Freeman, who received 58 votes (58.24%) to Kevin Heath’s 37 votes (34.58%) and Bernardo Escobosa’s 12 votes (11.21%).
Saturday’s election, which also included the selection of the first mayor and council for the new Town of Poetry, as well as decisions for members fof the city councils in Campbell, Celeste, Commerce, Lone Oak, Quinlan and Wolfe City and for the boards of the Commerce, Community and Wolfe City independent school districts, drew a fraction of the voters who turned out for the November general elections
A total of 2,902 people were reported to have voted across the county Saturday, compared to 38,740 votes cast in November.
