The housing market in Hunt County remained bullish at the close of 2020 with rising prices and sales reported for new local homes.
But one indicator is warning of a potential lack of future housing inventory.
The latest report from North Texas Real Estate Information Services Inc. indicated November saw 146 new listings in the county, an increase of 12.3 percent from the same point in 2019.
Through the end of November, there had been 1,754 new listings on the market, 49 more than at the same point one year earlier.
There were 132 closed sales during November, an increase of 35.1 percent from the 97 sales during November 2019. For the year, there had been 1,177 closed sales as of November, 16.7 percent more than during the same point 12 months earlier.
There were 124 pending sales during November, a boost of 45.9 percent from November 2019. Through the end of November, there had been 1,470 sales pending, an increase of 21.6 percent year to year.
The average sales price in the county as of the end of November was reported to be $238,170, representing a rise of 10 percent from the same point in 2019.
As of March, there were 359 homes available for sale In Hunt County, representing a 3.5 months supply of inventory, according to the report.
But when it comes to the available inventory on the market, there were 257 homes for sale in Hunt County during November, a decrease of 40.8 percent, from the 434 homes which were available 12 months earlier and there was only about a two month supply of inventory available as of the end of November, compared to a four-month supply at the same point one year earlier.
