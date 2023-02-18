Voters in Caddo Mills and Quinlan will weigh the merits of proposed school bond referendums as part of the May 6 elections.
Additional elections in communities within Hunt County will decide issues related to alcohol sales and the dedication of sales taxes.
The Caddo Mills Independent School District is attempting to pass two bond propositions. Proposition A allows for the issuance of $240 million in bonds “for school facilities and land.”
Proposition B calls for the issuance of $50 million in bonds “for a baseball/softball complex and a football/soccer/track/band stadium at Caddo Mills High School.”
Caddo Mills ISD Superintendent Luke Allison issued a letter Tuesday noting that Proposition A would fund a new elementary school in the Trailstone subdivision, a new intermediate campus, additions to the high school and middle school campuses, renovations to the career and technical education center, district-wide safety and security upgrades and more.
Proposition B also calls for funding drill, track and cheer programs. Passage of the propositions would not increase the amount to the district’s tax rate dedicated to debt service, which is now 50 cents per $100 valuation, according to the school district.
Allison said the propositions were drafted by the district’s Collaborative Visioning Committee, which analyzed demographic studies, growth projects and district financial information.
“In December, a community survey was sent out, and nearly 600 people responded” with 95% in favor of a bond for building schools and 93% in favor of a bond for athletic facilities, Allison said.
The Quinlan ISD is seeking voter approval to issue $25 million in bonds for instructional and transportation facilities.
The Royse City ISD is seeking approval of an $863 million package under two propositions on the May 6 ballot. Proposition A covers 98.5% of the proposed package and would include a second high school at FM 552 in Fate, the David and Shirley Magness Middle School located near FM 35 just south of Interstate 30, three elementary schools, an early childhood center, renovations and expansions to Royse City High School via Fine Arts, the Royce Swiney Facility and turf fields for student use, a new Epps Education Service Center, a transportation center, a distribution center, security improvements, technology infrastructure and fixtures, and land for future district sites.
Proposition B would include 1.5% of the total proposed package and would fund a home locker room for the second high school at RCISD Stadium as well as additional restrooms and parking at the stadium and an additional stadium exit and and entrance and a visitor side bleacher expansion. The district pledges that the bond issue can be accomplished without a tax increase.
A number of other, non-school-related referendums also will be decided by voters.
The City of Caddo Mills has called for a local option election to allow for the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages, inside the city limits.
The City of Lone Oak is conducting an election to determine if voters favor reauthorizing local sales and use taxes at the rate of one-fourth of 1% “to continue to providing revenue for the maintenance and repair of the municipal streets.”
The issues listed above will be decided alongside choices in multiple city council and school board races. A complete list of what will be up for vote was still pending Friday morning, according to Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash.
If there are no competitive races, some elections may be cancelled, according to Ash.
Early voting for the May 6 elections is set for April 24-May 2. Voters can already file for a ballot by mail, and the deadline to register to vote will be April 6.
Additional election information is available by contacting the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467. They can also visit the Hunt County website.
