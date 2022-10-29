The Hunt County Voter Administration Office has been a busy place during early voting for the Nov. 8 elections.
Still, the pace of early voting for this year’s midterm elections lags behind the record numbers posted in 2018.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash said Friday morning that a total of 5,690 ballots had been cast through the first four days of the early voting period, including 4,797 total votes in person and 893 ballots by mail.
The 3,748 total early votes cast through Wednesday’s third day compares with 5,717 early ballots during the first three days of early voting for the November 2018 midterm election, which saw a record early voter turnout for a midterm election in Hunt County of 15,924 people.
There are still plenty of opportunities to catch up. Despite the rainy conditions Friday, the Hunt Hunt County Voter Administration Office was filled to capacity during the morning. A record 64,347 people are registered to vote in the county, according to Ash.
Additional opportunities for early voting will take place both days this weekend, with extended early voting hours set all five days during the coming week.
Early voting in Hunt County is taking place at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217A Washington Street in Greenville. Early voting hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday of the coming week.
Sample ballots are posted online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.electionsampleballots
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov
