The legacy of the “King of Western Swing” will return to downtown Greenville this fall during the eighth annual Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and Contest, although one of the biggest events connected with the festival will be moving outside of downtown this year.
The dates for the festival have been scheduled Nov. 4-5 and the celebration always includes both free concerts and ticketed performances at multiple locations throughout the downtown area.
Full details of the event are still to be released, but one of the highlights has been officially slated.
The Big Ball in G-Town Dinner and Dance will take place starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 U.S. Highway 69 in Greenville. Headlining the concert will be Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys under the direction of Jason Roberts. Catering the dinner will be Fatto a Mano Pizzeria.
Wills was inducted into the County Music Hall of Fame in 1968, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, and he received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007 for his significant contributions to American music from the 1930s to the 1960s.
Additional information about the event is available at www.bobwillsfiddlefest.com.
