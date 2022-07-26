A planned campaign stop in Hunt County by Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be rescheduled.
O’Rourke was set to appear at Landon’s Winery in downtown Greenville on Aug. 13 as part of his statewide campaign tour.
O’Rourke is facing incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November and is scheduled to conduct 70 public events in more than 65 counties as part of the tour, according to his campaign.
But Bob Landon, owner of Landon’s Winery, issued a statement Tuesday afternoon, noting he was canceling the event.
“Landon Winery strives to be apolitical because we want everyone to feel welcome at Landon Winery and enjoy our wines,” he said. “A political event was booked at our Greenville winery without the knowledge of our senior management team. I made the decision to cancel it. Unfortunately our image has been damaged by both sides of this issue, which is a reminder to us of why we do not do politics. This decision is not in response to pressure but rather out of principle. We hope to see everyone again soon.”
Larry Davis, chairman of the Hunt County Democratic Party, said he expects O’Rourke will still come to Greenville.
“We believe Beto’s vision for Texas is an important message that all Hunt County voters should have the right and opportunity to hear,” Davis said. “We are actively searching for a new venue and will announce the updated location on our Facebook page once details have been confirmed.”
O’Rourke’s campaign trip began July 9 and he will hold public events in 38 counties where he has not yet held public events as a gubernatorial candidate, according to his campaign.
