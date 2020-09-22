Hunt County residents likely joined most of the rest of Northeast Texas this morning in dealing with the arrival of fall, along with the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta.
The initial bands from the storm that was expected to make landfall Monday evening along the Texas Gulf Coast began crossing the region Monday afternoon, resulting in some light rain showers.
No significant precipitation had been reported as of press time Monday at Majors Field, the city of Greenville Municipal Airport.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for thunderstorms to increase and intensify by early this morning and continue throughout the day, with a high near 71 and with the chances for rain diminishing during the day Wednesday with a high near 76.
The National Weather Service was predicting portions of Hunt County, especially around and north of Greenville, could receive up to three inches of rain during the period.
The precipitation would likely result in the elimination of drought conditions in the area, which were still in place despite heavy rains earlier this month.
More than three inches of rain fell at the local airport on Sept. 9-10, with almost three inches on Sept. 2-3.
However, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, which monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator used to determine the threat of fire danger, still listed Hunt County under moderate drought conditions Monday.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, indicating it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Monday, the county’s average reading was listed at 456.
