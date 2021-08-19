A full day of fun and entertainment is on tap this weekend, during a event benefiting Kayla Hudson, the daughter of Greenville Police Chief Scott Smith.
Hudson was diagnosed in June with stage 4 Esophageal Cancer. The
The benefit is scheduled Saturday, between 3:30 and 9 p.m. at the Hunt County Fairgrounds, 9800 Jack Finney Boulevard.
Hudson, 34, is a wife and mother of two sons, ages 12 and 8.
A silent auction is scheduled starting at 3:30 p.m., with dinner at 5:30 p.m., a live auction at 7:30 p.m. and a cornhole tournament starting at 9 p.m.
There will be sales of tickets for a 50/50 raffle, along with live music
Dinner is $20 per adult, $5 for kids 3-12 and free for children 2 and under.
Cornhole is $20 person and the winner receives cash prize.
Additional information and ticket purchases are available by calling Kacie Scott at 903-456-2384. Donations are accepted through Venmo@Kaylas-fight.
All proceeds go to Hudson’t medical and living expenses.
