Historic and vintage aircraft are expected to be on display this spring as the Commemorative Air Force hosts the Barnstormer Saturday Fly-In.
The event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at Majors Field, the City of Greenville Municipal Airport. Admission and parking are free for the show, which will include a variety of craft presented by the Commemorative Air Force, the largest flying museum in the world.
Among the aircraft expected to be on display is “Ikes Bird,” an Aero Commander L-26B, the smallest plane ever to fly as Air Force One when it was used by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
A Douglas R4D “Ready For Duty,” the Navy version of the DC-3, is also scheduled to appear. The aircraft has made repeated appearances at the airport.
Several of the owners of the historic aircraft that will be presented during the event will offer opportunities for rides.
Additional information on the Fly-In and the Commemorative Air Force is available online at https://www.ikesbird.org/greenville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.