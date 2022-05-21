The skies above Hunt County were filled with vintage and historic aircraft today as the Commemorative Air Force hosted the Barnstormer Saturday Fly-In.
The free event is scheduled to continue until 3 p.m., weather permitting, at Majors Field, the City of Greenville Municipal Airport.
Among the aircraft on display is “Ikes Bird”, an Aero Commander L-26B, the smallest plane ever to fly as Air Force One when it was used by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
A Douglas R4D, “Ready For Duty”, the Navy version of the DC-3, is also on hand. The aircraft also stopped at Majors Field during a Commemorative Air Force Fly-in in November 2021.
Several of the owners of the historic aircraft which will be presented during the event are purchasing opportunities for rides.
Additional information on today’s Fly-In and the Commemorative Air Force is available online at https://www.ikesbird.org/greenville or by calling the airport at 903-457-3168.
