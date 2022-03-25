Bags will be flying over Hunt County on Saturday as at least three cornhole tournaments are scheduled, one each in Greenville, Caddo Mills and Wolfe City.
The Greenville Ag Supporters organization is hosting an event for the Hunt County Baggers, a member of the Texas Cornhole League at Innovation First International, 6725 W. FM 1570 in Greenville. Registration for cornhole starts at 11:30 a.m. and throwing begins at 12:30 p.m. There will also be Kidzone activities followed by a dinner and auction at 6 p.m. All proceeds from the event will benefit students of Greenville FFA. Those seeking additional information on the fundraiser can call James Hamilton at 903-461-1426 or Kristi Thompson at 903-408-4766.
The Caddo Mills downtown Spring Fest is scheduled all day Saturday and will feature performances by Southern Ride and 30 Miles Eas as well as a Cornhole Tournament and a Farmers Market.
The Spring Fest is being presented by the downtown Caddo Mills businesses and the Caddo Mills Economic Development Corp. The Farmers Market will operate between 8 a.m. and noon, the Cornhole Tournament starts at 11 a.m and the live music begins at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Caddo Mills Booster Club is hosting the Cornhole Tournament, with registration of $40 per team and a $500 payout. Sign-ups and additional information are available by calling Cory Colwell at 903-268-3543. The Farmers Market is organized by the Caddo Mills Chamber of Commerce. Vendors wanting to participate or who may want more information can call Amy Goodman at 214-960-7312.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Hunt County hosts its second annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday. Doors and concessions are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., and bags will fly starting at noon inside the Wolfe City High School gymnasium. The entry fee is $100 per team and includes two meal tickets and two CASA event T-shirts. Awards will be presented to first though third-place teams. Pre-registration for teams is due by Friday.
Spectators are welcome to watch and cheer on their favorite teams at no charge. There will also be a silent auction along with food and concessions event T-shirt sales. At halftime there will be a Cornhole Shot Contest. Entry will be $10 for two bags to try a full court hole-in-one for a major prize. Those wanting to register or who want additional information can contact CASA for Hunt County at 903-450-4410 or casa4huntcounty@msn.com
