Whether it was seeking his guidance about potentially severe weather or hearing the sound of his bagpipes wafting from Greenville’s Uptown Forum at the start of the Christmas season, Gary Woodall’s presence was felt by many in the Hunt County area in the early 2000s.
While his more than 30-year career with the National Weather Service (NWS) later took him from Fort Worth to Phoenix and then to Memphis, Woodall is now retired and has moved to McKinney to be closer to his wife Melissa’s family in Greenville.
In retirement, Woodall’s varied interests in meteorology, bagpipes and astronomy have continued.
“My interest in all of those things began around the same time during my early childhood,” Woodall said. “I grew up in Central Florida, so hurricanes were always what we kept an eye out for. It was, of course, the days before the Internet, so I used to pin tracking maps to my wall to keep track of violent weather.
“Also, being in Florida, I was close to Cape Canaveral, and was there during the Apollo missions, so watching that sparked my interest in space and astronomy,” Woodall continued. “As for the bagpipes, I just always liked the sound of them, but I didn’t actually start playing them until I was in my thirties.”
Although weather and astronomy were both longtime interests of Woodall’s, in high school he eventually made meteorology his “professional passion.” After studying meteorology at both Florida State University and the University of Oklahoma, he began working for the NWS in 1988.
“At first, with the NWS, I was working in Midland, Texas as a storm spotter. For much of my career afterwards, I trained storm spotters,” Woodall said. “Storm spotters reporting what’s going on visually combined with what can be seen on radar helps gather information that can be used to help people in their severe weather preparedness.
“It’s been truly an honor being part of the NWS and being given the opportunity to help people,” Woodall said.
On Tuesday, Woodall continued his efforts to help people with their severe weather preparedness with a presentation he gave at the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum.
As for his musical hobby playing the bagpipes, when he was working in Fort Worth, Woodall could often be heard playing holiday songs at the Uptown Forum in Greenville during Thanksgiving weekend. During that time, Woodall’s mother-in-law, Janeen Cunningham, was the owner of the Uptown Forum.
“People seemed to like it. They didn’t run off screaming,” Woodall said with a chuckle. “And actually, when I practice, I’ve never received any complaints. Part of this is because, when I’m learning a new tune, I’ll start by learning it on a practice chanter (a chanter is the pipe on a set of bagpipes that resembles a recorder and upon which the melody is played), which is much quieter and takes less air to play.
“When I do practice on the full pipes at home, I’ll wear earplugs – because they are very loud – and practice in one corner of the house while my wife works in the opposite corner of the house, so she’s not deafened,” he explained.
“Even though I’m only about an eighth Scottish and I don’t even know what clan I belong to, I still enjoy the sound of the bagpipes.”
Also in retirement, Woodall has been indulging his interest in astronomy and using his telescope for astrophotography.
“Mostly, I’ve been doing it just in my backyard, but in town, there’s a lot of light pollution from street lights and city glow, but I’ve still got some good shots,” Woodall said. “Someday, I hope to go out with my telescope to West Texas, like to the Davis Mountains, where the McDonald Observatory is where I'd have clearer, darker skies to work with.
“As a meteorologist, I was already looking up, but with astronomy, I’m now getting to look a little higher,” Woodall added.
