The Hunt County Health Department Medical Services Division will be conducting numerous Back To School Vaccination Clinics in the upcoming weeks, for all kids going back to school who need vaccinations.
Cost of the vaccinations can vary, depending on if the child is covered by insurance or not. If the child is on CHIPS or Medicaid (no cost) or no insurance then the most it will be is $20.
Some clinics are walk-ins with no appointments necessary while others are by appointment.
• The first week of August will consist of Tuesday at Hunt Medical Clinic, 4907 Stonewall Street in Greenville between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. by appointment; Wednesday by appointment at Hunt Medical Clinic between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and the Quinlan Community Room between 3 and 6 p.m. walk-in; Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment at Hunt Medical Clinic and at Greenville Middle School, 5 to 7:30 p.m.walk-in; Friday at Hunt County Medical Clinic 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. walk-in and Saturday at Hunt County Medical Clinic, 8 a.m. to noon by appointment and walk-in.
• The second week of August all vaccinations will be given at the Hunt County Voter Registration Meeting Room, 2217A Washington Street in Greenville and will be walk-in only. Hours will be Monday 8 a,m. to noon; Tuesday 8:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11-4 p.m.; there will he a Tuesday evening clinic 5-7:30 p.m. at Hunt Medical Clinic, 4907 Stonewall Street in Greenville; Wednesday (8-11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. – noon.
* The third week of August all vaccinations will be administered at Hunt County Medical Clinic. Hours will be Monday 8-11 a.m. walk-in; Tuesday 8-11 a.m. walk-in and appointments; Thursday appointments only a.m. and p.m.; and Friday 8:30– 10:30 a.m. walk-in.
Those needing additional information can call the Hunt County Health Department Medical Services at 903-455-4433.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.