Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons in “The Power of the Dog.” Bradley Cooper in “Nightmare Alley.” It’s time for the end-of-year awards from the national film critic groups including the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association.
In 2021, audiences were able to return to movie theaters after more than a year of pandemic-related closings. While many films were available online during 2020, the big budget movies were pushed back several times. Only a few managed to debut in 2021.
In addition, many of the potential award-winning features were not released earlier because of the expectation of limited audiences. But this year, Hollywood successfully marketed big screen blockbusters such as “No Time to Die” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” as well as art house and other quality movies.
The following are Reel Reviews picks for the Top Ten best movies of 2021.
1. WEST SIDE STORY With the balcony scene played on a fire escape, “Romeo and Juliet” morphed into “West Side Story.” Sixty years after the original movie, director Steven Spielberg reimagines and even manages to improve the classic musical. Although it’s set in the 1950s, the latest film boasts a fresh relevance in handling topics such as immigration and race. Instead of white actors portraying Puerto Ricans, the Sharks gang cast members are Hispanics. Rita Moreno, an Oscar winner for the 1962 feature portrays Valentina, who serves as the conscience of the fiercely divided Jets and Sharks. Rachel Zegler plays the luminous Maria, and Angel Elgort is Tony. Tied together by the best of Broadway’s glorious tunes (“Tonight,” “Maria,” “America”) by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, the revised tale of Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers has a gritty feel. Spielberg imbues his first musical, a beautiful and tragic love story, with a heart-wrenching reality.
2. BELFAST Kenneth Branagh’s excellent semi-autobiographical coming-of-age feature takes place during “the troubles” circa 1969 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Nine-year-old Buddy (the wonderful Jude Hill) is burdened with the absence of his father (Jamie Dornan) who returns from his work in England periodically, his crush on the seemingly unattainable Catherine (Olivia Tennant) and the increasing violence in his neighborhood. Although they are Protestant, Buddy and his family have been happily residing in a Catholic area for years. They are caught in an untenable situation as protests and riots continue while British troops turn the neighborhood into a barricaded war zone. The emotionally engaging film veers from color to black and white as the dogged saga of life on the streets of Belfast unfolds.
3. THE POWER OF THE DOG Australian writer and director Jane Campion brilliantly presents this riveting dark western which possesses an aura of tragedy. The movie, based on Thomas Savage’s novel, is set in Montana in the 1920s. During a cattle drive, brothers and ranchers George (Dallas native Jesse Plemons) and Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) stay at an inn owned by Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst ). George falls in love with Rose, and they marry. After Rose and her son Peter (Kodi Smit McPhee) move into the large Burbank home, Phil continues to angrily assert that she married his brother for his money. Also, Phil and the ranch hands make fun of Peter, taunting him about his sissy ways. Cumberbatch gives a masterful performance as the macho cowboy with a powerful temper.
4. NIGHTMARE ALLEY Director and Best Picture Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”) cowrote and directed the noirish “Nightmare Alley,” which is based on William Lindsay Gresham’s novel. Set in the 1940s, the film stars Bradley Cooper as Stanton Carlisle, a down-on-his-luck guy who joins a traveling carnival. From mentalist Pete (David Strathairn) and his clairvoyant wife Zeena (Toni Collette), Carlisle learns all of Pete’s signals and tricks; then Carlisle graduates to working in big city nightclubs with Molly Cahill (Rooney Mara) as his assistant. But his appetite for a bigger con comes when Carlisle teams with beguiling psychotherapist Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett). Originally a 1947 film with Tyrone Power, the latest feature succeeds as a stylish thriller which also portrays the underbelly of society.
5. BEING THE RICARDOS In 1951, Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) and their staff of writers, producers and directors invented the TV sitcom—a revolutionary concept with a live studio audience. Everything was going well for “I Love Lucy” until Walter Winchell called Ball “a card-carrying Communist” on his radio show, and the House Unamerican Activities Committee let it be known that they intended to question the actress. Oscar-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin hones in on one week during the show’s production schedule. Not only is the potential career-ending political threat a problem, but so is the question of Lucy and Desi’s bumpy marriage. Kidman nails the role of Lucille Ball/Lucy Ricardo. She reveals the comic actor as an entertainer and business woman—outwardly a tough cookie, but inwardly an emotional mess who loves her suspected philandering husband. Bardem channels Arnaz’ Latin charisma.
6. TICK…TICK BOOM! After years of trying to make a breakthrough on Broadway, Off- Broadway or even Off-Off Broadway, composer and lyricist Jonathon Larsen (Andrew Garfield) questions his decision to go into the performing arts. In this biopic, Larsen considers quitting show business. But how can he quit when no-less than Broadway maven Stephen Sondheim (Bradley Whitfield) advises him to keep going? Larsen’s clever, exuberant and entrancing numbers are performed by Garfield, a talented actor (and a former Spider-Man) who has surprised everyone with his musical skills. Lin Manuel Miranda, who was influenced in his own extremely successful career by “Rent” creator Larsen, directs the marvelous “Tick..Tick Boom!”
7. THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” makes a stunning transition to the screen with Joel Coen as the screenwriter and director with his wife and three-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand in a extraordinary performance as Lady Macbeth. As Macbeth, Coen cast two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington. Brendan Gleeson is King Duncan, who unfortunately arrives with his retinue to stay at Macbeth’s castle as Lady Macbeth convinces her husband that through murder he will be able to fulfill his ambitions. The stylized black and white production includes stark settings and an atmosphere of doom along with an ominous score by Carter Burwell. British actress and contortionist Kathryn Hunter shapeshifts as she portrays the Three Witches who predict Macbeth’s future.
8. CYRANO Diminutive leading man Peter Dinklage portrays Cyrano de Bergerac in director Joe Wright and screenwriter Erica Schmidt’s reimagined romantic musical drama which is based on Edmund Rostand’s 1897 stage play. While French Army cadet Cyrano is acclaimed for his swordplay as well as his clever wordplay, he remains too self-conscious about his stature to pursue the lovely Roxanne (Haley Bennett). “My fate is to love her from afar,” Cyrano says. Instead, he writes beautiful love letters that new cadet Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) sends to Roxanne. “Cyrano” enchants with stunning performances, sparkling dialogue and eye-popping production design by Sarah Greenwood.
9. LICORICE PIZZA Seven-time Oscar nominee Paul Thomas Anderson’s rollicking episodic tale is set in Southern California during the 1970s and focuses on 15-year-old former child actor Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) and twentysomething Alana Kane (Alana Haim). With Alana as a sort of business manager, Gary becomes an entrepreneur who ventures into the waterbed craze until the OPEC oil crisis stops the production of waterbeds. In the nostalgic comic-drama, the natural, unaffected performances of non-professionals Hoffman and Haim bring a fresh reality to the film. Costars include Sean Penn as Jim Holden and Bradley Cooper as Jon Peters.
10. CODA The emotionally touching, humorous and relatable movie succeeds as the sleeper hit of 2021. CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) Ruby Rossi (the impressive Emilia Jones) has the responsibility of being the voice of deaf family members—her father Frank (Troy Kotsur), her mother Jackie (Marlee Matlin) and her brother Leo (Daniel Durant). In Gloucester, Massachusetts, Ruby works in the family fishing business before school each day and expects that she will work full time after she graduates. But Ruby’s choir teacher Mr. Bernardo Villalobos (Eugenio Derbez) convinces her to try out for a voice scholarship to Berklee College of Music. Ruby is torn about leaving her family, who need her to communicate for them. Ferdio Peelo-Walsh portrays Miles, Ruby’s love interest.
***
Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association In their 28th annual poll, the 33 voting members of the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association released their choices for the Top Ten movies of 2021.
1. The Power Of The Dog 2. Belfast 3. King Richard 4. West Side Story 5. Licorice Pizza 6. Dune 7. Nightmare Alley 8. The French Dispatch 9. The Other Daughter 10. Coda
