Greenville is the longtime home of gospel recording artist Jackie Henry (known professionally as Jackeé) who has won multiple awards for her 2019 single, “The Battle Is Not Yours.” Early this coming year, she plans to release her first full album, titled “Look At Me Now.”
“I’m determined to continue to write songs and create music that will inspire people all over the world that they might be encouraged, and know that God will see them through,” Jackeé said.
Since the release of “The Battle is Not Yours,” accolades she has received include song of the year for 2021 from the Gulf Coast Gospel Music Awards in Biloxi, Mississippi, being voted Queen of the 2021 S & M Gospel Indie Awards, being a finalist for Gospel Song of the Year from the World Songwriting Awards, as was identified by WPGN Radio Atlanta in late October as having the No. 1 Most Requested Song.
“As a child I always wanted to sing and tour the world,” Jackeé said. “I believe my time has arrived.”
While she had been interested in pursuing music throughout most of her life, Jackeé was inspired to get serious about writing and producing after her father, Bishop Chester Thomas, passed away in 1999, and the drive intensified even further when she lost her mother, Lucy Thomas, in 2017.
As a longtime Greenville resident and a member of Greenville High School’s Class of 1983, Jackeé also regularly invests in her community by raising and donating funds through her business, Jackeesongs Music Ministries. This past week, she and Clark Street Christian Church made a cash donation of $400 to Women in Need, a non-profit that focuses on re-empowering victims of domestic violence and providing them with a safe shelter, clothing, food, legal advocacy and counseling.
“I’ve lived here all my life and I know someone who may have had to stay [at Women in Need’s shelter] at one point, so helping fight domestic violence right here in our community means a lot to me.
In addition to the donation to Women in Need, Clark Street Christian Church and Jackeesongs Music Ministries also raised recently raised $1,000 for breast cancer research that was donated to an organization in Virginia.
As if being an active songwriter, performer and involved member of her community doesn’t keep her busy enough, Jackeé is also a wife of 32 years to her husband, Douglas Henry, a mother of three, grandmother of three, holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology, and has worked as an instructional aide for Greenville ISD.
Her and her husband also regularly lead series of Christian-centered couples’ seminars at their church, New Life House of Prayer, where they work on helping couples develop “tools needed to maintain the sacrament of marriage through unconditional love, passion and respect.”
For updates about Jackeé and her music and other activities, visit her website www.jackieesoulful.wixsite.com/jackee or follow her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JackeeSoulful.
