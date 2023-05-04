This Saturday, award-winning gospel recording artist and Greenville resident Jackie Henry (known professionally at Jackeé H) will provide fans with an opportunity to meet her in person ahead of the release of her upcoming album, “His Everlasting Love.”
The meet-and-greet will be at Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy (PTAA) at 8503 Jack Finney Blvd. in Greenville from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The event will include giveaways, autographs, and ticket sales for her CD release concert, which will be on June 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville High School Auditorium.
Even before its official release, “His Everlasting Love” is already in the front running for several awards. Earlier this week, Jackeé was announced as a finalist in this year’s International Singer-Songwriter Association (ISSA) Awards in four different categories: USA Female Vocalist of the Year, USA Emerging Artist, USA Songwriter of the Year, USA Rising Star, and USA Female Album of the Year.
At last year’s ISSA Awards, her album, “Look At Me Now” finished at third place in the Female Album of the Year category.
“The Holy Spirit stepped in and encouraged my heart. Now I must share ‘His Everlasting Love’ with the world,” Jackeé says on her website. “This journey has been a dream come true.”
In addition to staying busy as a songwriter, performer and active member of the Greenville community, Jackeé is also a wife of 36 years to her husband, Douglas Henry, a mother of three, grandmother of four, holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology, and works in education at PTAA in Greenville.
For updates on Jackeé and her music, visit her facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/jackie.henry.5099
