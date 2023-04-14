By Hank Murphy
Herald-Banner Staff
Although the rise is not as extreme as in 2022, appraised values for residential property in Hunt County are still up significantly.
As of Jan. 1, 2023, the average home value in Hunt County had risen 13% over its value as of Jan. 1, 2022, according to the Hunt County Central Appraisal District. The average value of a home in Hunt County has gone up from $230,000 in 2022 to $260,000 today.
“We saw drastic increase in values in 2022. The market was extremely aggressive,” said Hunt County Chief Appraiser Brent South.
As of Jan. 1, 2022, average residential values in Hunt County were roughly 25% higher than the previous year, meaning much of that increase in market value occurred in 2021.
“Beyond Jan. 1 of 2022, we saw the market raise rapidly, and it peaked around August or September of 2022,” South explained. It began to level off in late summer and early autumn.
The sharp increases in the early part of 2022 are reflected in the appraisals made as of Jan. 1, 2023.
“Even though the market hit its peaked and cooled off, you’re still going to see increases in values this year,” South said. “It’s substantial, absolutely.”
Last year, 97% of the residences in Hunt County qualified for the 10% cap on their taxable values.
That means that even if the real estate market was to suddenly go flat today, it would still take three years for all those properties capped at 10% to catch up to market value. In essence, taxable values of residential homes will keep rising for several years even if the market suddenly flattened.
“That’s a difficult thing, and that’s why I think the Legislature is working so hard right now to try to find the best approach to provide property tax relief with all this extra money they have,” said South.
As it stands, the Texas House and Senate have passed competing plans for property tax relief. The House has ok’d a $12 billion package for relief, and the Senate’s plan is pegged at $16.5 billion.
Today’s real estate market has cooled since the red hot days of 2022.
“For awhile you didn’t see for sale signs in front yards, because by the time they put them out there the house had already sold,” said South. “Now you’re actually seeing for sale signs again, which is a good indicator that days on market is increasing.”
Still, Hunt County continues to have a low inventory of houses for sale, said South. That’s even with the addition of 2,310 new homes in Hunt County, according to the appraisal district.
Taxing entities in Hunt County should see another year of significant tax base expansion, meaning most governing bodies should be able to limit the growth in tax rates. Last year’s certified taxable value for Hunt County stood at $10.77 billion. This year’s preliminary taxable value is $14.11 billion, according to the appraisal district.
In tax year 2022, the county saw $553.29 million in new construction value. The estimated value for new construction 2023 is $962.51 million.
Among classifications of property, vacant rural land is seeing the most significant growth.
“I think you’ve still got developers who are buying up developable tracts of land, getting ready for the next new wave,” said South.
Rural vacant land values have increased from an average of $9,400 per acre to $12,000 per acre, according to the appraisal district. The average increase of rural land is 27%.
A lot of growth has been seen in the western portion of Hunt County, such as in the areas around Royse City and Caddo Mills.
“But we’re even seeing large tracts of land up in the Celeste, Wolfe City area going for way more than what we’ve ever seen.”
Real property appraisal notices are expected to be mailed out April 25, and the deadline to lodge protests is May 26.
Last year, the appraisal district handled about 12,000 protests, up substantially from the 8,000 to 9,000 it generally sees per year, according to South.
