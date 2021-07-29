Ed Morse Automotive Group released a statement Tuesday, announcing that the company had acquired acquired both Donaghe dealerships in Greenville, Donaghe Buick GMS and Donaghe Ford.
“This is our third expansion into Texas and we are excited to increase our footprint in this great state,” said Teddy Morse, chairman ans CEO of Ed Morse Automative Group. “The city of Greenville is a vibrant community that we anticipate will be a perfect fit for our culture.
“We are looking not only to continue these dealerships’ history of exceptional deals and outstanding customer service but to make significant capital improvements as well,” Morse said. “We also look forward to supporting the local communities with job growth and giving back to local non-profits.”
Based out of Delray Beach, Florida, Ed Morse Automotive Group has been family-owned for 75 years. With the addition of the two Donaghe dealerships in Greenville, the company will have a total of 24 dealerships, selling 14 different automotive brands.
