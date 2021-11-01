The Third Annual Torque N' Tire Throwdown-Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m.next Saturday, Nov. 6. on the parking lot of Innovation First International, 6725 W. FM 1570 in Greenville.
Admission for spectators is $5 per person with children 12 and under free. There will be food trucks and vendors available, although coolers are welcome.
Vehicle registration is scheduled 9 a.m.- noon at a cost of $25. Awards will be given in multiple categories and winners will be announced at 3 p.m.
The event benefits the Hunt County Children's Advocacy Center. Information on car/vehicle registration and/or sponsorship and vendor opportunities is available at https://www.ccnetx.org/events
Those wanting additional information can contact the center by calling 903-454-9999.
