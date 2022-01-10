The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) of Texas conducted the seizure of dozens of allegedly mistreated animals Sunday morning.
The SPCA of Texas and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office served a search and seizure warrant at a property in Hunt County before removing 87 animals from the property. The animals included 73 dogs, 11 cats and three deceased puppies. The animals were transported to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, according to a news release.
The location of the seizure was reportedly in the 3200 block of Hunt County Road 4301, just north of Greenville.
According to the report, a dozen dogs were found living outdoors on the property without adequate access to food, water or shelter. A few dogs were confined to pens and others roamed the property freely.
Inside a home on the property, approximately 60 dogs and 11 cats were found living in feces, urine and other debris. A mother dog and her puppies were found inside a cardboard box, and additional neonatal puppies were found in another box. An injured cat was found underneath a couch, and a single neonatal kitten was found inside of a box on a stove. Three deceased puppies were found in an abandoned trailer on the property.
The SPCA of Texas also measured potentially unhealthy levels of ammonia inside the home.
The animals appeared to be suffering from various health conditions, including eye issues, ear issues, hair loss and overgrown nails. Several appeared to be underweight.
The SPCA of Texas received a complaint of animal cruelty referred by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and visited the property on Friday. Upon arriving, investigators observed a dog being attacked by another dog in its enclosure. Due to the exigent circumstances of the extent of the dog’s injuries, it was seized without a warrant. The dog was rushed to an emergency veterinarian, where it died. At that point, the SPCA of Texas’ investigators worked with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office to obtain a warrant to remove the remaining animals. The warrant was obtained on Friday and was served Sunday.
Criminal charges are expected to be filed in this case.
The live animals are being evaluated and cared for by medical and behavioral staff until a civil custody hearing takes place on Friday, Jan. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the office of Hunt County Precinct 1, Place 2 Justice of the Peace Sheila Linden, located at 2801 Stuart Street in Greenville.
