The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a woman reported missing since Aug. 3.
Kelly Phillips, 46, was reporting missing from a location on Laurel Oaks Dr. in Royse City.
She is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone who may have information on Phillips’ whereabouts is being asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6800 or their local law enforcement agency.
