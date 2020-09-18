A Tarrant County man has been arrested in Hunt County on an indictment alleging he stole property valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Jimmy Wayne Hutton, 58, of Fort Worth, was taken into custody at his home early Tuesday morning by deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft of property of a value of $300,000 or more.
Hutton was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center and was later released on a $75,000 bond.
Jail records indicated the arrest was related to an indictment issued last month by the Hunt County grand jury. The indictment was issued sealed, pending Hutton’s arrest and appearance before a judge on the charge. The indictment had not yet been made public as of press time Wednesday.
The offense in question was reported to have occurred on or about March 1, 2019.
It was unknown as of Wednesday whether Hutton has an attorney, or whether he would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts.
No date for a hearing regarding an arraignment on the indictment had been scheduled as of press time.
No additional information was immediately available.
