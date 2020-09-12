No new information had been released as of press time Friday regarding the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamines from a local residence after a traffic stop in Greenville.
In a Thursday afternoon statement, the Greenville Police Department and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, working together, reported the arrest Wednesday of two males in the 4400 block of Stonewall Street. The males were found to be in possession of methamphetamines, a large sum of U.S. currency and two handguns.
The investigation that followed the arrest resulted in a search warrant being obtained for the residence at 1218 Morse St. in Greenville. Officers located 20 kilos of methamphetamines at the residence. The total amount of methamphetamines seized was about 25 kilos.
The names of the individuals arrested and which charges were being filed in connection with the case have not been released.
Officers with the police department said Friday that the incident remained under investigation with no additional information available.
According to Thursday’s statement, the arrests were part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of methamphetamines in the area and those responsible.
Anyone with information about the distribution of methamphetamines in this area is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838, or the Greenville Police Department 903-457-2900.
