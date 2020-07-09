A Celina man was reportedly killed in a vehicle-and-pedestrian accident in Hunt County during the Independence Day holiday weekend.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported James Davis, 33, was walking along State Highway 276 early on the morning of Friday, July 3 when the incident occurred.
DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said the accident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. about six miles east of Royse City. Davis was reported to be walking in the lane of travel when he was struck by one vehicle. As the driver of the first vehicle was stopping, a second vehicle struck Davis.
Bradford said the investigation is continuing, but no charges are expected.
“Not at this time,” Bradford said. “That late at night, they just didn’t see him and he was in the lane of travel.”
