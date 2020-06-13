Friday was a dangerous day to be driving on the highways in Hunt County, with multiple motor vehicle accidents reported in a little more than an hour.
The first call came in at around 12:28 p.m. as the Caddo Mills, Greenville and Merit fire departments responded alongside medical units to rollover motor vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 380 at County Road 2146.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford said the vehicles crashed while racing.
“Both vehicles were reported to be racing and both vehicles were eastbound,” Bradford said.
One vehicle was found on its side with major damage and one patient had to be extricated from the vehicle and later transported via air ambulance to Medical City Plano with non-life threatening injuries.
“So, hopefully they are going to be OK,” Bradford said.
Even as units were still responding to the first crash, a head-on collision was reported at 12:55 p.m. on the service road of Interstate 30 at the 87 mile marker/FM 1903 near the Pilot Truck Stop, where a car was hit by an 18-wheeler.
Units from the Caddo Mills and Cash fire departments responded to the accident, which also involved two air ambulances.
No additional information was available at press time.
The Commerce Fire Department was dispatched at 1:38 p.m. to a report of head-on collision on State Highway 50 near the Commerce Municipal Airport. No serious injuries were reported from the crash.
