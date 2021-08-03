A Commerce man died Sunday afternoon as the result of a one vehicle rollover crash along State Highway 24.
The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the accident, which was reported to have occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. Sunday.
DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by David Lane, 28, of Commerce, was proceeding southwest on the highway at the 250-mile post.
“For an unknown reason he failed to remain in a single lane and crossed into the center median,” Bradford said. “Once there he apparently over-corrected and the vehicle began a side skid, crossed over the southbound lanes of traffic and the vehicle rolled several times.”
Lane was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger in the vehicle was reported to have received non-life threatening injuries.
