A local woman was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with a reported shooting incident in Caddo Mills earlier this month.
Stephanie Michell Thornburgh, 24, of Greenville, was taken into custody at around 5 a.m. by officers with the Caddo Mills Police Department on a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.
Thornburgh was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center, where bond was denied in connection with the charge.
Jail records indicate the offense occurred on Sept. 11.
The deadly conduct charge was a third-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 10 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
It was unknown as of Tuesday morning whether Thornburgh has an attorney to represent her on the charges, or whether she would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts.
No additional information was immediately available.
