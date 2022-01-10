By Alice Reese
Herald-Banner Contributor
Although Emory resident Linda Brendle wrote many training memos during her 40 years in the business world, she did not consider herself a writer.
In 2005, her parents moved in with her. Her mother suffered from Alzheimer’s, and her father had a number of medical issues, but at that time, only mild dementia.
“My aunt, who had been a caregiver, advised me to keep a journal,” Brendle said during her recent author’s presentation at the Commerce Public Library. “She told me it could be just for me to vent, but also the journal might help someone someday. I also wrote some notes and shared a few things on Facebook about the challenges of caring for my parents. People were complimentary about my writing, and I was encouraged.
“My husband David and I had purchased a 40-foot trailer, and we took a long trip with Mom and Dad. The journal that I kept of that trip became my first memoir. Eventually, the memoir turned into my first book, which was called ‘A Long and Winding Road.’”
She recounts the seven-week trip across 16 states, a challenging and sometimes amusing experience with her parents, affectionally referred to as “the Kids.” With her signature humor, she described one of their stops along the way
“After dinner, with Mom and Dad contentedly sitting in front of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ David and I took a romantic stroll to the trash dump,” she said.
Eventually, Brendle completed a number of drafts, and the book went through no less than 14 edits. “After the book was published, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” she said. “I was a writer.”
Then the author penned a remarkable continuation of her mother’s story. In the “Acknowledgement” for “Mom’s Long Goodbye,” Brendle said, “It is my hope that Mom’s story and mine will offer some relief, comfort and encouragement to those whose story is not yet complete and those who are grieving.”
She introduced each chapter of “A Long and Winding Road” and “Mom’s Long Goodbye” with an apt Bible scripture verse.
Brendle considers herself a Christian author, but that title does not keep her from exploring challenging and even distressing subjects such as sex trafficking in her books.
“I’m not preachy,” she said. “But when emotions are wrought, I try to make the writing as believable as possible. Since I’m a Christian writer, my works are not graphic in any sense.”
After beginning with non-fiction, Brendle moved into fiction with “Tatia’s Tattoo,” which was published in 2018.
“In 2014, a group from Tyler came to my church,” she said. “They were people whose mission is to save children from sex trafficking in north and east Texas. Despite what we may have been led to believe, I learned that children are not snatched from the streets as often as they are recruited and groomed.
“Because I want my writing to be as realistic as possible, I do a lot of research. In order to prepare to write ‘Tatia’s Tattoo,’ I read everything that I could, and I went to every website that I could find about rescuing children. I have a friend who is a former vice cop who helped with the arrest and arraignment scenes. My cousin, who is an attorney in Arkansas, edited the trial sequences.”
A vivid and moving suspense thriller, “Tatia’s Tattoo” follows a lonely foster kid who falls victim to sex trafficking and eventually receives the blessing of a fresh start. Filled with painful details about how men like Eric maneuver their way into a teen or preteen’s world, the book succeeds as a cautionary and hopeful tale.
Brendle followed her first novel with a sequel titled “Fallen Angel Salvage” in 2019.
“The driving force behind this book was my readers who asked again and again when the next book would be ready so that they could find out what happened to Tatia and her family,” the author said in the introduction to “Fallen Angel Salvage.”
The well-paced sequel takes place many years after the first novel and joins Tatia, her husband Jesse, their 9-year-old daughter Joy and their son Daniel. They live in Rockford County near Chicago and have “Fallen Angel Salvage,” a motorcycle repair shop and tattoo parlor. Also on the property, Tatia runs a non-profit rescue operation similar to the one led by Mr. and Mrs. G, who saved her and became her adoptive parents.
As Jesse explains to Tatia, “I can salvage bikes while you salvage lives.”
Another thrilling and involving ride, the novel brings back a previous villain, who threatens revenge against Tatia and her family. Bikers, cops and computer experts join in the search for a missing family member.
Although they did not want any pets—especially not a house cat—Linda and David Brendle brought the recently arrived tiny black and white kitten into their laundry room because it was raining. Soon, the furry baby insinuated her way into their lives.
Dubbed Kitty, she became the star of Linda Brendle’s weekly “City Girl” column in the Rains County Leader. Then in 2019, Kitty became the subject of the author’s lighthearted journal, “Kitty’s Story: From Feral Kitten to Reigning House Cat.” The four-ounce kitten eventually morphed into a 13-pound semi-longhair tuxedo cat.
As a multi-genre fictional writer and a memoir writer, Brendle continues her career.
“I am working on a third book in the “Tatia” series titled “Salvaged,” and I want to write a World War II story,” she said. “I have a friend who was born in Holland. His family hid a Jewish family during the war. The book will be fictionalized but based on his memories.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.