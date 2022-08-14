Greenville’s newest park is open for business.
Although Austin Park, where once stood a police station n the 1700 block of Wesley Street, has been in use since the spring, the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department hosted an official dedication ceremony Thursday morning.
The occasion, the last of parks and rec’s planned park pop up events for the summer, was attended by residents of the nearby neighborhood and featured remarks from Mayor Jerry Ransom, along with a ribbon-cutting from former Greenville City Council member Betty Franklin, who supported creation of the park.
The council voted in October 2021 to approve $320,000 for development of Austin Park to serve the community at the previous site of the former old Austin School Building and Police and Courts Building, which was demolished in 2020.
Crews with Twenty One Installers added the first items of playground equipment in January. The park also includes basketball and pickle ball courts.
The former Stephen F. Austin Elementary School building was utilized by the Greenville Police Department and Municipal Court as the Public Safety Building between 1989 and 2006. The departments moved into the Police and Courts Building at 3000 Lee Street.
