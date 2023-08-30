Greenville Family Theater is seeking young talent for its fall production of “The Secret Garden.”
Avid singers 7 through 18 will be able to audition either the evening of Friday, Sept. 8 or the morning of Saturday, Sept. 9. The link for the audition form is https://tinyurl.com/2ruxuddu. The final page of the form contains another link to SignUpGenius, where each prospective cast member can schedule a 20-minute time slot for their audition. The audition will be in Greenville, but the exact location will be emailed to those who complete and submit the audition form.
Meanwhile, auditions for young dancers who wish to be in the production will be at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8. Those auditioning for dance ensemble or dancing character roles will also need to fill out an audition form and the exact address of their audition will be emailed to them.
Callbacks for dancers will be by invitation only and will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at 2402 Stonewall St. Vocal callbacks will also be by invitation only but will be at 3 p.m. the same day at the same location.
Greenville Family Theater asks that vocal auditioners bring the following:
• Up-to-date acting resume
• Recent headshot (8x10)
• Prepared 16-32 bars of a song from a musical. An accompanist will be provided so bring piano sheet music in the correct key. Use of pre-recorded music will not be allowed.
• Prepared 30-60 second monologue from a musical, play or book.
