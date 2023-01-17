Those who like to sing and act will soon have an opportunity to audition for Community Players Inc.’s upcoming production “Melodies of Broadway.”
Directed by Lloyd Turney, formerly of Greenville, the Sulphur Springs-based Community Players will hold auditions for 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Main Street Theatre at 225 Main St. in Sulphur Springs.
Anyone aged 16 or older who wants to audition is welcome. Those who do audition are asked to bring a list of three Disney songs that they “feel best highlight [their] voice,” and to bring pre-recorded backing tracks of those songs so they can sing 32 bars of one of the tunes. Those auditioning are also encouraged to bring a headshot photo and a resume if possible, but neither of those are required.
Showtimes for “Melodies of Broadway” will be March 10-12, 17-19, 24-26 at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Rehearsals will be scheduled with the accompanist.
In addition to the “Melodies of Broadway” production, Turney is also directing two readers theatre productions that are scheduled to be performed this month.
The first of the two readers theatre productions will be A. R. Gurney’s “Love Letters,” for which showtimes are this weekend: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Main Street Theatre.
“Love Letters” is a two-person play which will feature husband and wife duo Greg and Mary Duncan of Greenville.
The play tells a story through a correspondence between a man and a woman who started out as childhood friends, and despite their attraction to each other, their lives take them down different paths.
The other readers theatre production being directed by Turney this month is “Miss Civilization” by turn of the century/World War I-era journalist Richard Harding Davis. It’s a comedy that tells the story of a young woman who outwits three burglars who have broken into her house.
Showtimes for “Miss Civilization” will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27; 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.
