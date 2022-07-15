Atkins withdraws from council race

Former Greenville City Councilman Al Atkins withdrew Friday as a candidate in the special election for the Place 2 vacancy.
His decision to withdraw essentially hands the council seat to T.J. Goss, a chiropractor and seven-year resident of District 2. Goss filed to run in the election on Friday, the final day for filing.
Atkins lost his council seat to Byron Taylor in the May 7 municipal election. Taylor resigned his seat in June soon after taking office. Soon after, Atkins filed to run in a special election to replace Taylor.
In a news release, Atkins said: “In light of recent council actions, which appear costly and purely political in nature and not in the best interest of the citizens and taxpayers of the city of Greenville, it appears the governing body is becoming a dysfunctional environment.
“While I appreciate the opportunity to have served this community in appointed or elected volunteer roles for the past 10 years, at this point I believe I can be more effective as a citizen advocate without the statutory constrains of the position.”
