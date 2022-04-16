Dealing with Greenville’s aging infrastructure and downtown redevelopment were among several topics tackled by city council candidates on Thursday night at the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library.
Incumbent District 2 Councilman Al Atkins and Paul Park, a challenger for the District 1 seat on the council, appeared at a forum hosted by the Hunt County Liberty Forum. Atkins will square off against Byron Taylor, and Park will take on incumbent Terry Thomas during the upcoming City Council elections. Election Day is May 7.
On the matter of downtown redevelopment, Park and Atkins were asked how much cost and responsibility the city should bear in revitalizing Greenville’s downtown.
“I think we can all agree that downtown needs revitalizing,” said Atkins, who noted that the city council this week agreed to hire consultant Peloton Land Solutions Inc. for $170,000 to help the Downtown Vision 2022 steering committee formulate a plan for the city’s downtown.
“Personally, I believe there needs to be a shared cost” among the city and stakeholders, said Atkins. “The city is responsible for the infrastructure. There are 150-year-old water lines and sewer lines under downtown. That would be a responsibility of the city,” he said. However, Atkins said he believes property owners also need to get on board with upgrades to their buildings and properties “to make it more attractive for businesses to move in and meet the needs for 4,000-7,000 new homes coming in.”
The market, he said, will ultimately determine which amenities and businesses are placed downtown.
Park said downtown development should be a shared cost between the city and developers to achieve mutual improvement.
He suggested that downtown Greenville must develop attractions to draw people there.
“You have to have some kind of draw if you’re going to go out and make people want to go down there and spend money and participate,” Park said.
It is important to find developers willing to share the costs for revitalization, he said, noting that he’s not sure about the wisdom of funding downtown improvements with a bond issue. Proceeds from bond issues must be specifically targeted and do not allow much flexibility, he said.
Atkins noted that the city council this week also re-imposed impact fees on developers after suspending the fees in 2017. They could be useful in helping “to allow us to better manage the growth and improvements that are coming,” he said.
Both candidates said the city must get a handle on its aging infrastructure.
Said Atkins: “There has been infrastructure neglected, and as we get ready to grow, we have to update our infrastructure and prepare it for growth because if we don’t, growth will overtake us. Simply put, we either manage the growth or we’re going to allow the growth to manage us.”
Park said: “There’s a goal on the city council to build infrastructure that lasts. There is no such thing. There’s no build it, forget it. Infrastructure has to be maintained, supported and funded.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.