The Hunt County Democratic and Republican parties intended Saturday to take the next step in the political process this weekend, following the March 3 party primary elections.
Both parties were scheduled to conduct county conventions Saturday morning in downtown Greenville, although one of the events will be reset.
As of press time Monday, the Democratic Party convention was to be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Texan Theater, 2712 Lee St.
However the Republican Party convention which was planned for the Landmark on Lee Street, 2920 Lee starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, will be rescheduled, according to Hunt County GOP Chairman David Hale.
I will call the convention to order on Saturday morning at 9 and then announce that due to an extreme emergency, the convention is adjourned until the call of the chair, probably to late May or early June,” Hale said.
The county party conventions are held in conjunction with the political party primaries to choose delegates and alternates to the political party state conventions.
The Texas Republican Party had the state convention scheduled May 14-16 in Houston although Hale said the meeting will be moved to July, while the Texas Democratic Party is set to meet for its state convention on June 4 in San Antonio.
Those attending the county conventions will also consider resolutions or statements on policy issues to send to the state conventions for potential inclusion in the state and national party platforms.
The outcomes of several offices that were on the March 3 Republican Party primary ballot won’t be determined until a May 26 runoff election.
Candidates running for state representative, Hunt County attorney, one county commissioner and two county constables did not win more than 50 percent of the total vote in their respective races, and so they get to continue their campaigns.
• The race for the Republican Party nomination for Texas House of Representatives District 2 will be another match between incumbent Rep. Dan Flynn of Van and Bryan Slaton of Royse City. The two met during the 2018 and 2016 GOP primaries, with Flynn winning narrowly both times.
This time around Flynn was the leader in each of the counties in the district — Hunt, Hopkins and Van Zandt — but did not claim more than 50 percent in any of them. Slaton ran a close second in Hunt and Hopkins counties, although Dwayne “Doc” Collins of Ben Wheeler was the runner-up in Van Zandt County. The winner of the Flynn and Slaton runoff will face Bill Brannon of Como in November. Brannon was the only candidate seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the office. Flynn defeated Brannon in the November 2018 general election, claiming more than 70 percent of the vote across the district.
• In the race for Hunt County attorney, Scott Cornuaud collected 5,701 votes (46.79 percent) to G. Calvin Grogan’s 3,485 votes (29.56 percent) and Elisha Hollis’ 2,518 votes (21.55 percent), resulting in Cornuaud and Grogan meeting up in the runoff, which will determine who wins the post being vacated by current County Attorney Joel Littlefield, who ran unopposed for the office of County Court At Law No. 2. No Democratic Party contenders were in the running.
• Incumbent County Commissioner Precinct 1 Eric Evans was facing Mark Hutchins and Dan Dalton. Hutchins received 1,372 votes (47.91 percent) to Evans’ 1,065 votes (37.19 percent) and Dalton’s 427 votes (14.91 percent). Hutchins and Evans square off again in May to decide the office, which also does not have any Democratic Party opposition.
• Four people filed seeking the GOP nomination in the race for the office of Hunt County Constable Precinct 1. Sandra Linson-Bell and Richy Valenzuela will go to the runoff, as Valenzuela received 2,220 votes (32.67 percent) to Linson-Bell’s 1,813 votes (26.68 percent), Joe Sterner’s 1,390 votes (20.45 percent) and Jeff Haines’ 1,373 votes (20.2 percent).
The winner of the runoff will face Glenn Stone, who was unopposed in seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the position, in November.
• The Republican Party race for Constable Precinct 3 drew three candidates, Joel Gibson, Bradley Lumpkin and Wade Sheets. Sheets received 541 votes (45.35 percent) to Gibson’s 395 votes (33.11 percent) to make it to the runoff. Lumpkin received 257 votes (21.54 percent).
April 29 is the last day to register for the runoff, with early voting scheduled May 18-22.
Under the rules of a runoff election, voters who participated in a Republican primary cannot vote in a Democratic Party runoff and voters who cast ballots in a Democratic Party primary cannot participate in a GOP runoff. Registered voters who did not vote in either primary are eligible to vote in either a Democratic or Republican party primary.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov.
