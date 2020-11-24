The Greenville Police Department is reporting an earlier victim of an armed assault has died.
Lt. Jamie Fuller announced Wednesday morning that on September 30 at approximately 12:15 a.m. officers were dispatched to an aggravated assault in the 4200 block of King Street.
“The male victim was hospitalized due to his injuries and is now deceased,” Fuller said. “The suspect has not been apprehended.”
No additional details concerning the incident, victim or the suspect being sought were immediately released.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the department at 903-457-2909.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.