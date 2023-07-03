Back in 2020, COVID-19 restrictions disrupted the lives of virtually everyone in some way, shape or form. However, when some people found themselves with more time on the hands during the pandemic, they took it as an opportunity to pursue their long-postponed dreams.
Such is the case with Matthew Holland of Greenville, who grew up loving comic books and always wanted to try his hand at publishing his own. Over the last three years, Holland and some collaborators wrote and created the art for his original creation – The Intergalactic Riptoadz.
In terms of lore, the Intergalactic Riptoadz belong to a species of amphibious aliens who are refugees from a war-stricken planet, Holland explains.
As the Riptoadz continue on their travels, they notice that large populations of various species are mysteriously disappearing, and find out that an alien trafficking ring is preying upon the inhabitants of several different planets.
The Riptoadz then end up leading an intergalactic revolution in which they battle space pirates and other wicked foes.
“One of the ideas behind the project is to increase awareness of human trafficking, and it’s about how a lot of times there are people in power who are behind the scenes pulling the strings and profiting from the suffering of others,” Holland said. “For centuries, peoples’ lives have been stolen while those who are guilty of trafficking often walk freely.”
While Holland, himself, has long enjoyed drawing, for the Riptoadz, he is mostly handling writing duties. As for the drawing and inking, he has enlisted Brazilian artist Emanuel “Manu” Silva – and for coloring, he is working with Dan and David Kemp of Kemp Studios.
“Me and Manu belonged to a lot of the same (Teenage Mutant) Ninja Turtle fan groups and we just hit it off, so we’ve been sharing art for years,” Holland said. “I think that what we’ve been able to make together has come out pretty cool.”
Meanwhile, colorists Dan and David Kemp are industry veterans, and their work has been seen in several well-known comics, such as Spawn, Spiderman, Thor, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, and Wolverine.
Holland plans to publish the comic within the next few months, so for help with costs like artist commissions, printing, distribution and marketing materials, he launched a fundraising campaign Saturday on Kickstarter – a well-known crowdfunding site used to fund creative ventures, such as films, music, video games, board games, and publications including comic books.
The direct link to the campaign is: https://tinyurl.com/3y9pznpd. Those who wish to donate to the cause can order various art prints for pledges of $10, printed copies of the comic book (with choice of limited edition cover art) for pledges of $20, or digital copies of the comic for pledges of $6.
With the campaign being the second to help launch the comic, Holland pointed out that those who donated to the earlier campaign on Ingiegogo in 2021 would still get the rewards they signed up for during that campaign, and that they don’t have to donate to the current campaign to receive them.
