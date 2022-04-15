The work of young artists will be on display at several locations throughout Greenville for three more weeks.
Greenville ISD’s second annual Art Around Town showcase features 63 student art pieces at 10 different locations: East Texas Print Shop, Office Solutions, ReMax 3D Real Estate, Robert Bledsoe Farmers Insurance, MyEyeDr./Salazar Eye Care, Tarpley Realtors, Uptown Forum, Luanne’s Mary of Puddin Hill, American National Bank, and W. Walworth Harrison Public Library.
The exhibits will be up through Wednesday, May 4, and the students featured at each location are:
East Texas Print Shop 2218 Lee Street
• Rosalee Williams – 4th Grade
• Nikki Perez – 4th Grade
• Isabel Osornio – 6th Grade
• Jasmine Alvarez – 6th Grade
• Citlali Becerril – 7th Grade
• Bryan Robles – 11th Grade
Office Solutions 2714 Washington Street
• Evelyn Gonzales – 5th Grade
• Gabriel Montes – 6th Grade
• Andrea Rios – 11th Grade
• Elizabeth Cavett – 11th Grade
• Anna Gray – 12th grade
ReMax 3D Real Estate 7801 Jack Finney Blvd #102
• Silas Steffens – 1st Grade
• Adriana Rubio – 2nd Grade
• Destiny Hutchins – 6th Grade
• Hayden Ibarra – 6th Grade
• Laci Koenig – 7th Grade
• Julian Brown – 9th Grade
• Emma Woods – 12th Grade
Robert Bledsoe Farmers Insurance 7902 Traders Circle Ste B
• Josiah Banda – 1st Grade
• Brielle Long – 2nd Grade
• Marissa Rodriguez – 6th Grade
• Sydney Traver – 6th Grade
• Amia Reed – 9th Grade
• MaKaila Burney – 11th Grade
• Bryan Lerma – 11th Grade
MyEyeDr./Salazar Eye Care 3802 Joe Ramsey Blvd
• Brooklyn Plunkett – Kindergarten
• Sophia Wyatt – Travis – 1st Grade
• Michelle McKinney – 6th Grade
• Jaylyn Ibarra – 6th Grade
• Daniela Recinos – 10th Grade
• MaKaila Burney – 11th Grade
Tarpley Realtors 3504 Johnson Street
• Allison Roach – 4th Grade
• Kenleigh Myers – 7th Grade
• Eris Fletcher – 7th Grade
• Aaniyah Venters – 11th Grade
• Jenna Wade – 12th Grade
Uptown Forum 2610 Lee Street
• Miracle Cross – 5th Grade
• Wyatt Taylor – 6th Grade
• Genesis Alonso – 7th Grade
• Belinda Garduno – 7th Grade
• Sorana Mwema – 11th Grade
• Tisha Pradhan – 12th Grade
• Justin Franco – 12th Grade
Luanne’s Mary of Puddin Hill 2518 Lee Street
• Alyissa Fields – 4th Grade
• Laci Koenig – 7th Grade
• Nadeline Arriaga – 7th Grade
• Isabella Shiflet – 11th Grade
• Mary Adeluvi – 12th Grade
• Emma Woods – 12th Grade
American National Bank 5809 Wesley Street
• Lillian Darsey – Kindergarten
• Adrian Reyes – 3rd Grade
• Galilea Lozada – 6th Grade
• Belen Reyes – 6th Grade
• Lexie Castillo – 7th Grade
• Suzette Leon-Hernandez – 11th Grade
• Robert Dominguez – 11th Grade
W. Walworth Harrison Public Library 1 Lou Finney Lane
• Tnu Pham – 3rd Grade
• Savannah Dedman – 3rd Grade
• Gabrial Montes – 6th Grade
• Tisha Pradhan – 12th Grade
• Justin Franko – 12th Grade
• Oscar Suarez – 12th Grade
