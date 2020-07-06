A local man has been arrested involving multiple counts of sexually assaulting a child.
Marc Adam Lilly, 45, of Greenville, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office in connection with two counts of an indictment of sexual assault of a child.
Jail records indicate the indictment, which was issued sealed by the Hunt County grand jury last month pending Lilly’s arrest and an appearance before a Hunt County judge on the charges, referred to incidents having occurred on or about Aug. 1, 2015, and Sept. 1, 2016.
Lilly was free Thursday morning on a total of $400,000 bond on the charges.
Additional details concerning the indictment were not immediately available as of press time, as the indictment had not yet been made public, and it was unknown whether Lilly has an attorney or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him.
Sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison.
A hearing for an arraignment on the indictment has been scheduled for Monday morning in the 196th District Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.