A Dallas County man has been taken into custody in connection with an armed robbery in Commerce last summer.
Ronald Bernard Brown, 23, who has listed addresses in Balch Springs and Dallas in court records, was arrested Thursday afternoon by deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and was placed in the Hunt County Detention Center, where he was being held in lieu of $150,000 bond on a charge of aggravated robbery.
An arrest warrant was issued in July for Brown, also referred to in court records as Daveon Slack, after he failed to appear for an arraignment hearing on the indictment.
Cameron Minger, 22, of DeSoto, entered a plea of guilty to the charge during a hearing in the 196th District Court in October. Under a plea bargain arraignment, Minger was sentenced to 180 days jail time up front, followed by 10 years of deferred adjudication probation.
The Hunt County grand jury issued aggravated robbery indictments in April against both men in connection with an incident reported in Commerce on Aug. 3, 2019.
The robbery was one of at least three that were reported in Commerce between July 31 and Aug. 3 that year.
Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.
A new arraignment hearing for Brown had not been scheduled as of press time Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.