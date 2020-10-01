A Quinlan man has been arrested on charges of armed robbery and breaking into a residence.
Rodney Ray Sherren, 51, was taken into custody Wednesday evening by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on one count each of aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation and evading arrest/detention.
He remained in custody Thursday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center. Bond amounts on the charges were not immediately announced.
Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.
Burglary of a habitation is typically filed as a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison.
It was unknown as of Thursday morning whether Sherren has an attorney to represent him on the charges, or whether he would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts.
No additional information was immediately available.
